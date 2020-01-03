Mass. Missile Joint Venture Inks $90M Saudi Contract Via DOD

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 2:22 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts-based joint venture including infrastructure company AECOM Management Services Inc. and engineering firm Tetra Tech has been awarded a $90 million contract to provide architectural and engineering services in support of the Saudi Missile Program, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Thursday. The deal is for one year initially, but the government has six additional one-year options. The joint venture was chosen out of three internet bids submitted, the DOD said. Under the firm-fixed-price contract, work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 1, 2027. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East...

