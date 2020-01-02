Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ABKCO Files Copyright Suit Over Rock Documentaries

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- ABKCO Music & Records Inc. filed suit against a British company in New York federal court Thursday, accusing it of infringing on copyrighted musical compositions in documentaries of the Rolling Stones, Elton John, U2, ABBA, Nirvana, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

ABKCO, which owns copyrights of some of the recordings of the groups, claims that Coda Publishing Ltd. and others associated with the company have willfully infringed its copyrights by selling or otherwise distributing recordings of the groups on Amazon.com and other online platforms.

According to the suit, Coda produces purported documentary films about rock groups that "are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies