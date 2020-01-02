ABKCO Files Copyright Suit Over Rock Documentaries

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- ABKCO Music & Records Inc. filed suit against a British company in New York federal court Thursday, accusing it of infringing on copyrighted musical compositions in documentaries of the Rolling Stones, Elton John, U2, ABBA, Nirvana, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. ABKCO, which owns copyrights of some of the recordings of the groups, claims that Coda Publishing Ltd. and others associated with the company have willfully infringed its copyrights by selling or otherwise distributing recordings of the groups on Amazon.com and other online platforms. According to the suit, Coda produces purported documentary films about rock groups that "are...

