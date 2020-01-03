Telescope Maker Looking To Slash $13M From Antitrust Loss

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- A Chinese telescope maker that was ordered to pay $50.4 million to a rival in an antitrust case is gunning to slash the penalty by a quarter, as the manufacturer insisted that a California federal court take into account the rival's previous deal with the telescope maker's co-conspirators worth $12.8 million. Golden State-based Orion Telescopes & Binoculars inked the multimillion-dollar settlement with other telescope manufacturers three years ago over allegations that they conspired with Zhejiang, China-based Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd. to divvy up the U.S. telescope market and push other potential players out. Ningbo Sunny opted to take its chances...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS