Debtor Says Law Firm's Court Cost Requests Deceptive

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 2:55 PM EST) -- Mandarich Law Group LLP deceptively misrepresents the amount of money sought from debtors in collection actions against consumers by adding requests for court costs, an Illinois woman is alleging in a proposed class action. Consumer Slavica Morris says in an Illinois federal court suit that Mandarich Law includes court costs in the amount it requests for judgment on behalf of debt collection company Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, even though the company says in affidavits that it doesn't want any additional money after a debt has been charged off. Morris claims she has been left “confused by the conflicting statements” and is unsure...

