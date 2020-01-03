Patent Holder Says Amazon Can't Stop It From Suing Best Buy

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- A patent holding company is urging a Texas federal judge to throw out what it says is an attempt by Amazon.com Inc. to short-circuit its infringement suit against Best Buy for selling Amazon Fire series tablets, arguing its case against Best Buy takes priority. In a motion filed Thursday, Corydoras Technologies LLC asked U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman to dismiss Amazon's suit, or alternatively to either stay the case or transfer it to the Eastern District of Texas where Corydoras is suing Best Buy. Amazon sued Corydoras in the Western District of Texas in November. It argued that despite the first to file rule, its...

