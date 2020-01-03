Pipeline Worker Seeks Class Cert. In Ill. Overtime Suit

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 2:32 PM EST) -- A former inspector for a company that does engineering work for pipeline companies has asked an Illinois federal court to conditionally certify a class of employees that allegedly wasn't paid overtime rates in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Kevin Rossman, a former pipeline welding inspector with EN Engineering LLC, says the company had a policy of paying the regular hourly rate even when employees worked well over 40 hours per week. He asked the court Thursday to conditionally certify a putative class of employees so he could reach out and see who would like to join the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS