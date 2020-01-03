Insurer Too Late To Recoup Share Of $5.8M Injury Settlement

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 2:44 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Friday said an insurance company can't try to recoup from other insurers its share of a $5.8 million settlement in a construction injury case because the company filed its reimbursement suit too long after the deal was placed on the record in court. A two-judge appellate panel upheld a trial court ruling that ACE American Insurance Co.’s March 2018 action was barred by a six-year statute of limitations, saying Superior Court Judge Robert L. Polifroni correctly found that the clock started running when the parties in the underlying matter reported to another judge in...

