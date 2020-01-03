Chicago Residents Ask Ill. High Court To Kill Streaming Tax

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- Seven Chicago residents have asked the Illinois Supreme Court to decide whether the city’s 9% amusement tax on streaming services such as Netflix and Spotify discriminates against electronic commerce, according to a petition obtained by Law360 on Friday. In a petition filed Dec. 20, the Chicago residents argued that when a state appeals court found the tax constitutional in September, it ignored flaws in the tax’s administration and failed to recognize that the city taxes streaming activities differently than in-person entertainment. The residents, who were led by Michael Labell and subscribed to various streaming services, took particular aim at the sourcing mechanism...

