Sears Vendor Fights For Payment On Christmas Tree Bill

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- A Chinese artificial Christmas tree maker hoping to recoup the millions it lost from 2018 holiday shipments to beleaguered Sears has urged a New York federal judge to rule that its claim is a priority amid the department store chain’s bankruptcy. In Thursday’s opening brief for its appeal, Hong Kong-based Winners Industry Co. Ltd. argued that a bankruptcy judge was wrong to place its $5.4 million claim with Sears at a lower priority level than the vendor sought. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain had ruled that bills submitted by Winners and other Asia-based vendors for goods delivered around the time of...

