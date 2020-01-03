BIA, Arapaho Tribe Reach Deal To End Contract Suit

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has agreed to dismiss a bid by the Bureau of Indian Affairs to lift an injunction barring new contracts for services on a shared tribal reservation in Wyoming after the Northern Arapaho Tribe and the BIA told the court they reached a settlement. The tribe and the U.S. Department of the Interior agency said in a Dec. 23 filing that they wanted the court to dismiss the appeals, in which the BIA had been seeking to dissolve an injunction blocking the issuance of new contracts on the Wind River Reservation without the consent of both the Northern Arapaho...

