FCC Told Educators Can't Hold Up Spectrum Reorganization

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission shouldn’t let a coalition of education groups stand in the way of its plans to put spectrum space previously reserved for educational purposes up for auction, wireless industry groups told the agency. The education groups are trying to hold up the process by clinging to a failing system that only allows educators to license spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band, the Wireless Communications Association International and Wireless Internet Service Providers Association said in separate filings Thursday. “None of the arguments raised in the petition can overcome the overwhelming evidence that commercial entities — not educational institutions —...

