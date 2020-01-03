Justices Asked To Rethink Skipping ERISA Classification Suit

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- A group of 7,200 insurance agents who say they were wrongly classified as independent contractors aren't taking no for an answer from the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to wade into their Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit against American Family Insurance in December. The agents asked the high court on Thursday to reconsider its denial of their certiorari petition, saying the justices accepted review of an "analogous" case, Monasky v. Taglieri, in June. "The justices' questions in Monasky overlap entirely with issues presented in this case," the agents wrote in their petition for rehearing. The agents cited questions about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS