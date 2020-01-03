Bilzin Sumberg, Mayer Brown Steer $76M Miami Project Loan

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- Bilzin Sumberg represented Rose & Berg Realty in connection with its $76 million construction loan from Mayer Brown-counseled 3650 REIT for a mixed-use project in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, according to an announcement from the developer on Friday. The loan is for Gateway at Wynwood at 2916 N. Miami Ave. The project is slated to have 220,000 square feet of office space, as well as 25,900 square feet of retail space. The property is located at the corner of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 29th Street, and is less than a mile inland from Biscayne Bay. "This loan underlines the lender's and...

