Donohue Brown Says Chicago Firm Refusing To Pay Fees

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- Donohue Brown Mathewson & Smyth LLC sued another Chicago law firm in state court Friday, claiming Rubin & Norris LLC won't pay its bill for Donohue Brown's work helping the firm recover fees of its own from a former client. Seeking payment for legal work beginning in April 2014, Donohue Brown says in its Cook County Circuit Court complaint that its attorneys spent years helping Rubin & Norris recover fees from Stephen Panzarella, whom it represented in his challenge of a proposed special assessment against his property. Between April 2014 and March 2016, Donohue Brown helped Rubin & Norris appeal a...

