Perkins Coie Reps Okla. In Suit Over Future Of Tribal Casinos

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- Oklahoma's governor announced Friday the hiring of Perkins Coie LLP to represent him and advise his office in defending against a lawsuit brought by Native American tribes over casino gambling compacts in the state and to assist in future negotiations with the tribes. Gov. Kevin Stitt, himself a member of the Cherokee Nation, hired Seattle-based Perkins Coie to represent him in the high-profile battle with the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations over whether casino gambling is now illegal in the state. "With Perkins Coie, the state of Oklahoma is well positioned to work towards a compact that protects core public services and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS