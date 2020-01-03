High Court Urged To Pass On Facebook Spam Text Row

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- A man leading a putative class action accusing Facebook of blasting consumers with unwanted security notification texts is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to refrain from taking up the dispute, arguing that the case provides an "unsuitable vehicle" for addressing questions over the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's scope and constitutionality. The social media giant petitioned the high court in October to review the Ninth Circuit's June decision that plaintiff Noah Duguid had adequately claimed that Facebook had sent unsolicited security notification text messages using an automatic telephone dialing system, or autodialer, in violation of the TCPA. The court also found a challenged debt collection exemption...

