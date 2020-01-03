HP Secures $438M In Disk Drive Price-Fixing Case

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- HP Inc. won a $438 million judgment in Texas federal court Friday, securing nearly tripled damages after a jury found that Quanta Storage Inc. intentionally participated in a massive scheme to fix the price of optical disk drives and awarded $176 million to HP. U.S. District Judge David Hittner granted HP's request for triple damages against the Taiwan-based Quanta and Quanta Storage America Inc. after HP argued the three-fold damages are mandatory under the Clayton Antitrust Act. The judgment reflects an offset based on settlements HP already won from Quanta's co-conspirators, and is exactly what HP — formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Co. — requested....

