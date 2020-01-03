NJ College To Pay $4.8M To Settle Veteran Fraud Claims

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- Caldwell University will pay about $4.8 million to resolve allegations that it defrauded a federal education program designed to benefit veterans who served after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, prosecutors said Friday. Following a series of related criminal convictions, the university reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice over the illicit plot to fraudulently obtain more than $24 million from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs through the Post-9/11 Veterans Education Assistance Act, also known as the Post 9/11 GI Bill. “Caldwell University tried to hoodwink the Department of Veterans Affairs and, worse, veterans themselves, by claiming to offer online...

