7th Circ. Won't Revisit $31M Kidney-Failure Ruling

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel refused Friday to revisit its decision that a kidney transplant patient’s $31.2 million verdict against a federally funded clinic should be largely affirmed. The three-judge panel that delivered November’s ruling has now denied a follow-up motion from the clinic to rehear the case, in which patient Kevin Clanton accused Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation of failing to properly treat Clanton's high blood pressure, leading to kidney failure and eventually a transplant. The compact order said simply, “All of the judges on the panel have voted to deny rehearing.” Though the November order largely affirmed the verdict, the panel...

