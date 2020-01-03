2 Health Care Cos. File IPOs Totaling $200M

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- A private equity-backed health clinic operator and an early-stage cancer genetics company on Friday filed initial public offerings preliminarily totaling $200 million, marking the first signs of fresh activity in the 2020 IPO market. Health clinic company 1Life Healthcare Inc., advised by Cooley LLP, and cancer drug developer Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., advised by Goodwin Procter LLP, filed registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, making them eligible to begin marketing their deals later this month. Both companies listed preliminary fundraising projections of $100 million. No companies have gone public yet in January following the usual holiday slowdown. But...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS