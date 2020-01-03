Michael Jackson's Cos. Must Face Calif. Sex Abuse Suits

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- Two men who say Michael Jackson sexually abused them as young boys can pursue liability claims against two of the late pop star's companies, a California appeals court ruled Friday, citing a state law change that gives victims of childhood sexual abuse more time to file claims. In a nine-page opinion, the Second District Court of Appeals panel revived two lawsuits brought by James Safechuck and Wade Robson against MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc. that claimed the companies are liable for Jackson's alleged abuse, saying that a change in the law trumps a lower court's finding that the men were too old...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS