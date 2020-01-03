Biz Partners' 'Nasty' NY Fraud Claims Spread To Kenya

Law360, New York (January 3, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- A New York state trial judge on Friday declined to stop onetime friends' crisscrossing fraud claims he once called a "nasty case" from spreading to an arbitration proceeding in Kenya, ruling that the plaintiffs hadn't met the high bar to block foreign proceedings. Justice Barry Ostrager rejected a bid to stay related arbitration proceedings launched in Kenya despite protests from Navaid Alam that his law school friend and former business partner Kabir Ahmad's pursuit of African proceedings on overlapping issues are an end run around the judge's September decision not to compel arbitration in the case. "It's a drastic thing for...

