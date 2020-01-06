5th Circ. Affirms Shipping Broker's $5.7M Win In Contract Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has upheld a Texas jury's finding that a trucking company's promises to buy a shipping broker led the broker to spend money it didn't have, leaving the trucking company on the hook for a $5.7 million damages bill. The court ruled Friday there was sufficient evidence that Minnesota-based Universal Truckload Inc.'s promises over more than a year led shipping broker Dalton Logistics Inc. to believe its failing business would be bought and that the money it borrowed from Universal Truckload would be forgiven. It denied Universal Truckload's bid to scrub the verdict and damages. Universal Truckload had argued...

