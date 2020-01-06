Xerox Locks Down $24B In Financing For HP Pursuit

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 3:47 PM EST) -- Xerox ramped up its pursuit of HP on Monday, unveiling a $24 billion financing package as the undeterred suitor looks to “remove any doubt” about its ability to fund the 11-figure takeover proposal. Connecticut-based Xerox Holdings Corp. said it scored the financing commitments from a consortium of banks including Citi, Mizuho and Bank of America in hopes of getting HP Inc. to open up to the $33 billion cash-and-stock buyout offer it lobbed in late 2019. In an open letter to HP’s leadership, Xerox Vice Chairman and CEO John Visentin reiterated the belief that combining the two companies would cut costs...

