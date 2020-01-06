Cruise Line Wins Dismissal Of Cuban Dock Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has granted MSC Cruises SA’s bid to end a case brought by a former Havana port owner that accused the company of trafficking in stolen property while using the Cuban port, saying the ex-owner’s property rights expired in 2004. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom on Friday slapped down Havana Docks Corp.’s argument that MSC Cruises and its U.S. arm violated Title III of the Helms-Burton Act — which is also known as the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity (Libertad) Act — by using the corporation’s port property confiscated by the Castro regime years ago. Havana Docks had owned a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS