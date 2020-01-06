Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Miles & Stockbridge Hit With DQ Bid In Army Contract Case

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 3:44 PM EST) -- An Ohio-based company urged a federal court to boot Miles & Stockbridge PC from defending its former business partner in a dispute over a $100 million U.S. Army contract, citing conflict of interest issues.

Advanced Training Group Worldwide Inc., which has accused ProActive Technologies Inc. of illegally nixing it from a joint venture the pair formed to bid on the Special Operations Forces training contract deal, said Friday that Miles & Stockbridge should be disqualified from the case because the firm previously represented the joint venture.

“The importance of a party’s right to select counsel of its choosing is fundamental,” ATG...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies