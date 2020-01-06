Miles & Stockbridge Hit With DQ Bid In Army Contract Case

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 3:44 PM EST) -- An Ohio-based company urged a federal court to boot Miles & Stockbridge PC from defending its former business partner in a dispute over a $100 million U.S. Army contract, citing conflict of interest issues. Advanced Training Group Worldwide Inc., which has accused ProActive Technologies Inc. of illegally nixing it from a joint venture the pair formed to bid on the Special Operations Forces training contract deal, said Friday that Miles & Stockbridge should be disqualified from the case because the firm previously represented the joint venture. “The importance of a party’s right to select counsel of its choosing is fundamental,” ATG...

