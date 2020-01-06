Houston Atty Defends Sanctions In Title Co. Takeover Row

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- A Houston attorney who won fees and sanctions after defeating allegations that he interfered with a deal to take over a title company is defending his victory in a state appellate court, arguing that the underlying suit was “frivolous and baseless.” Mike Johanson of Johanson & Fairless LLP told the First Court of Appeals in a brief Friday that it should leave intact a trial court award of $60,000 in fees and $120,000 in sanctions against Jetall Cos. Inc. Johanson and attorney Michael Ballases of Hoover Slovacek LLP won the sanctions and fees in April, when Harris County District Judge Daryl...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS