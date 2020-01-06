HVAC Business Can't Shove Competitor Off NJ School Project

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:15 PM EST) -- A New Jersey air conditioning and heating company fell short in trying to overturn a trial court ruling that upended a nearly $7.4 million contract for a school project after a state appellate panel on Monday agreed that the job belonged to another business that had submitted the lowest bid. A three-judge appellate panel rejected Hanna's Mechanical Contractors Inc.'s challenge to the July 24 ruling from Middlesex County Assignment Judge Alberto Rivas directing the East Brunswick, New Jersey, school board to award a contract to Thassian Mechanical Contracting Inc., which submitted a nearly $7.2 million bid. The board had given the...

