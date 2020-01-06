Developer Can't Upend Award In $1.2B Casino Fight

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels Inc. has lost its bid to nix an arbitral award finding that it wrongly ousted a Las Vegas casino operator from managing its $1.2 billion Philippine resort and casino, after a Singapore court rejected arguments that the arbitrators had been fraudulently misled. Singapore High Court Judge Belinda Ang Saw Ean concluded in her ruling on Friday that Bloomberry had failed to show that Global Gaming Philippines LLC's CEO had perjured himself by concealing from the tribunal that he had previously been implicated in investigations by U.S. authorities over alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS