Employers Request Nearly 100K H-2B Workers For 33K Spots

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 11:07 PM EST) -- U.S. employers filed applications for nearly 100,000 worker visas when there are only 33,000 slots open, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Monday. Despite the new randomized lottery system, more applications were filed this year than last for the H-2B visa program, which allows businesses to hire temporary workers for nonagricultural work, frequently in the construction, landscaping and hospitality industries. In total, the DOL said it received 5,677 H-2B applications requesting 99,362 worker positions during the filing window between Jan. 2 and 4. Businesses filed slightly fewer applications last year when 5,276 labor applications requesting more than 96,400 workers...

