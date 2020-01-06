Retailers To Ask 3rd Circ. To Undo Loss In Egg Price-Fix Trial

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- Kroger Co. and nearly a dozen other big-name grocery chains want the Third Circuit to undo a Pennsylvania federal jury verdict which killed their claims that the country's second-largest egg producer and two industry groups hatched a plan to raise the price of eggs. The grocery giants revealed their plan to put their claims before the Third Circuit on Friday in a boilerplate filing which only noted that they would be appealing U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter's decision to adopt the jury verdict. The Dec. 12 verdict — and subsequent order adopting it, which came a few days later —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS