2 Firms Ask To Co-Lead $1.4T Bitcoin Manipulation Case

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- Roche Freedman LLP and Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky Wotkyns LLP told a New York federal court they should be appointed interim co-lead counsel for a blockbuster proposed class action against Bitfinex and Tether seeking more than $1.4 trillion in damages for bitcoin market manipulation claims. The attorneys for a group of longtime cryptocurrency investors accusing Bitfinex and Tether of manipulating bitcoin prices argued in a motion Friday that appointing them as interim class counsel ensures that all matters prior to class certification will be binding on all potential members. The motion emphasizes that a "nearly-identical" suit filed in Washington federal court could...

