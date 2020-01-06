NY Banking Regulator Flags Heightened Iranian Cyber Threat

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- New York's financial services regulator has alerted banks, insurers and other businesses it supervises about the "heightened risk" of cyberattacks orchestrated by hackers affiliated with the Iranian government, in the wake of a U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's top general. In a letter issued Saturday to all regulated entities, the New York Department of Financial Services stressed the need for heightened cybersecurity precautions in light of mounting tensions between the U.S. and Iranian governments after the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the leader of Iran's elite Quds military force, in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on Friday. Iran has threatened retaliation, and U.S. government officials...

