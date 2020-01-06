Top LA Eateries Win Decertification In Price-Hike Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 6, 2020, 9:11 PM EST) -- A California judge on Monday decertified a class of diners who allege that prominent Los Angeles restaurants orchestrated a price-fixing conspiracy to cover the costs of employee health care, ruling that the sole class representative had no standing at the time of certification because of her personal bankruptcy proceedings. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maren E. Nelson wasted little time at a Monday morning hearing making her thoughts known on the restaurant owners’ motion to decertify, quickly stating that because the lead plaintiff, Margaret Imhoff, was under bankruptcy proceedings at the time certification was granted, she lacked standing. Judge Nelson also...

