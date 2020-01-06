Ex-Dolphins Player Can't Pursue NFL Disability Benefit Claims

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- A former NFL player's claims seeking disability benefits were dismissed by a California federal judge who said he didn't bring up any new evidence to justify reviving an issue that was settled nearly 20 years ago. A California federal judge ruled Friday that Delvin Williams, an NFL veteran who played running back for the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers from 1974 to 1980 was barred from suing the Bert Bell and Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan and the NFL Supplemental Disability Plan as a 1998 decision and a subsequent 2003 Ninth Circuit ruling said the plan's administrators didn't err...

