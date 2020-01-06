Colorado Fears 5.9 GHz Shift May Harm Auto Safety Measures

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- The state of Colorado is concerned that a plan to reorganize a spectrum band dedicated to auto safety could jeopardize investments in an earlier generation of connected-vehicle technologies, and it's volunteering its services as a research partner to avoid that outcome. In a regulatory filing posted Monday, the state's department of transportation told the Federal Communications Commission it must protect investments in both an older auto-safety technology known as DSRC, as well as its cellular-based successor known as C-V2X. Uncertainty surrounding the FCC's plans to shift the 5.9 gigahertz band to supporting Wi-Fi alongside auto-safety communications could jeopardize those existing deployments,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS