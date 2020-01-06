Driver Says He'll Sue Over Arrest For Transporting Hemp

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- A man who was hit with drug charges after he was pulled over while driving a truckload of more than 3,000 pounds of hemp through Texas plans to sue over his detainment after federal prosecutors dropped the charges. Daniel Mehler of Mehler Cannabis Law, an attorney representing Aneudy Gonzalez, told Law360 on Monday that Gonzalez will sue for compensation for the month he spent in federal detention before prosecutors dropped their case Jan. 2. Additional litigation could be possible if the hemp, which has been in storage for the last month, is no longer usable, Mehler said. “I was just doing...

