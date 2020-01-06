Full Fed. Circ. Won't Take Up Menu Patent Fight

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit on Monday said it won't hear Ameranth Inc.'s objections to a panel ruling allowing its online menu patent claims to be invalidated, in a victory for Domino's Pizza LLC. Ameranth had asked the full court to step in on Dec. 2, saying the panel deemed the company's patent claims abstract without sufficient evidence and added an enablement requirement to challenges under the section of the Patent Act dealing with patent-eligible subject matter. But the Federal Circuit wasn't persuaded, with both the original panel and the full court refusing to rehear the case. Richard Weinblatt of Stamoulis & Weinblatt,...

