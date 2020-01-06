Feds Have 'Wrong Man,' Ariad Insider-Trading Jury Hears

Law360, New York (January 6, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- Counsel for an entrepreneur accused of passing secret tips about his father's pharmaceutical company to a trader told a Manhattan jury Monday that the feds have accused the wrong person, as the first trial in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's international insider-trading bust got underway. Telemaque Lavidas made his pitch for acquittal during opening statements before U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote in a criminal trial expected to last about two weeks. The 39-year-old Columbia University grad is accused of passing tips, beginning in 2013 and ending in 2015, to Georgios Nikas, a Greek trader and restaurant owner who is charged but...

