Landry's Breach Bares Cards Swiped At Unencrypted Device

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 11:04 PM EST) -- Dining and entertainment company Landry's LLC has disclosed a security breach that compromised payment cards that were mistakenly swiped by waitstaff on unencrypted devices used to enter kitchen and bar orders at 63 of its restaurant brands between March and October of last year. In a notice alerting the public of the incident, the Houston, Texas-based hospitality company said that it had recently detected unauthorized access to the network that supports its payment processing systems for its food and beverage establishments, which include Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Blue Fin, Del Frisco's, Morton's The Steakhouse, Dos Caminos, Joe's Crab Shack and Rainforest Cafe. ...

