Prosecutors Urge 2nd Circ. To Revive Platinum Convictions

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors on Tuesday asked the Second Circuit to reinstate the securities fraud convictions of Platinum Partners co-founder Mark Nordlicht and former co-chief investment officer David Levy, saying a lower court overstepped its bounds by acquitting Levy and granting Nordlicht a new trial. Nordlicht and Levy were convicted in July of a scheme to dupe bondholders at Platinum portfolio company Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations LLC, however U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan tossed the convictions post-trial, leading the government to appeal. In their opening brief, prosecutors say Judge Cogan “usurped the role of the jury” by setting aside Levy’s conviction,...

