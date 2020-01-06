Tax Court Upholds $73M In Penalties On Sale Of Chicago Cubs

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court upheld $72.7 million in penalties over the 2009 sale of the Chicago Cubs by Tribune Media Co. on Monday, granting the IRS a partial win in its challenge of the $845 million deal’s tax treatment. The assessment of the 40% gross valuation misstatement penalties complied with requirements set by Congress that say an Internal Revenue Service supervisor must approve penalties in writing before they are finalized, the Tax Court ruled. However, the court denied the government's bid to impose various other penalties, saying the IRS failed to secure written supervisory approval of those penalties before notifying Tribune. “We can...

