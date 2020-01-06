Pfizer Unit's Alleged Drug Supply Cuts Aren't Anticompetitive

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday tossed Apotex Corp.’s antitrust claims alleging that Pfizer subsidiary Hospira Inc. broke their exclusive agreement and cut off its supply for the generic antibiotic cefepime to form a monopoly, finding that the subsidiary never held market power and that the claims are merely a “re-casting” of state contract claims. In a 17-page order, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman said Apotex’s federal antitrust claims fail because the company alleges only that Hospira harmed its competitor, Apotex, but did not harm competition as a whole. Also, Apotex failed to allege that Hospira acquired market power...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS