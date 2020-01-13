What Employers Still Don't Get About Benefits For Veterans

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- The end of 2019 marked the 25th anniversary of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, or USERRA, the principal federal statute that protects our military service members in the civilian workforce. USERRA is arguably the most employee-friendly federal employment law, and there are approximately 10 million veterans in the U.S. labor force who may qualify for the statute’s protections. Yet the law remains relatively unfamiliar to employers who tend to hold the same misconceptions about the employment rights of service members. If these employers do not develop at least a basic understanding of USERRA, they face exposure to potentially...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS