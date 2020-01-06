FTC Says Broker Parried Yelp Complaints With Personal Info

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- After receiving negative reviews on Yelp, a California mortgage broker responded by posting customers' personal information on the public website, violating federal law, according to a lawsuit filed in California federal court Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission. Between June 2015 and August 2016, Ramon Walker, the owner and operator of Mortgage Solutions FCS Inc., doing business as Mount Diablo Lending, published the personal information of customers who posted negative reviews, according to the suit. The information included the customers' sources of income, credit history, health and family relationships, the government said. In one post,...

