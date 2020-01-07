FCC Seeks Comment On Huawei, ZTE Status

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 2:58 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is seeking public input on revoking Chinese telecom giants Huawei Technologies Co.'s and ZTE Corp.'s eligibilities to receive communications subsidies based on national security concerns. The move comes after the FCC voted in November to prohibit U.S. telecom providers from using agency subsidies to buy equipment from vendors who may pose a threat to U.S. communications networks. That order set up a framework for disqualifying vendors from receiving subsidies and preliminarily named ZTE and Huawei as blocked entities. The comment process is the next step in cementing that designation under the new rule. Comments on Huawei and...

