Boeing, Other Cos. Compete For $5.1B Army Tactical Contract

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 2:45 PM EST) -- Aerospace giants Boeing and General Dynamics, along with 20 other companies, are vying for a chunk of the U.S. Army's $5.1 billion contract to build tactical communications technology intended to accelerate the deployment of equipment to soldiers. The companies submitted bids in response to the Army's request for proposals for a 10-year Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems, or GTACS II, contract to be completed by approximately January 2030, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Monday. The contract covers a wide range of services in research and development, production and deployment, and sustainment, according to the Army's website. The services include software...

