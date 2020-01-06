Court Sides With DOJ On Timeline For Release Of Stone Docs

Law360, Washington (January 6, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge sided Monday with federal prosecutors who want 60 days to publicly release sealed court documents from political operative Roger Stone's criminal case after a court order is announced, rebuffing a request by news media to make the deadline 30 days. At a hearing Monday, U.S. Department of Justice attorney Aaron Zelinsky objected to the media coalition's request, telling U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper that releasing the sealed information under the outlets' timing would impede ongoing investigations and violate the privacy of witnesses involved in Stone's case. Stone's attorney Robert C. Buschel of Buschel Gibbons PA, who...

