Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court Sides With DOJ On Timeline For Release Of Stone Docs

Law360, Washington (January 6, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge sided Monday with federal prosecutors who want 60 days to publicly release sealed court documents from political operative Roger Stone's criminal case after a court order is announced, rebuffing a request by news media to make the deadline 30 days.

At a hearing Monday, U.S. Department of Justice attorney Aaron Zelinsky objected to the media coalition's request, telling U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper that releasing the sealed information under the outlets' timing would impede ongoing investigations and violate the privacy of witnesses involved in Stone's case.

Stone's attorney Robert C. Buschel of Buschel Gibbons PA, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®