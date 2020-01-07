Miss. Pizza Hut Delivery Man Loses Negligence Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- A Mississippi federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a negligence suit brought by a Pizza Hut delivery man who says he was beaten and robbed after his employer ignored a "do not deliver" list, saying the man must seek compensation under a state worker compensation law. U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III’s order granted apartment complex owner and manager Standard Enterprises Inc.’s Dec. 10 motion to dismiss the suit. SEI, a co-defendant in the case, had argued that delivery man Jemuel Gates’ exclusive remedy in the case was to seek relief under the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Act as an employee of...

