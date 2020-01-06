Former UAW Board Member Accused Of Aiding Racketeering

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- A former member of the United Auto Workers executive board embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the union in order to benefit a racketeering enterprise, Michigan federal prosecutors alleged Monday. The allegations against Vance Pearson came in the form of a superseding information filed in a case that had previously seen Pearson accused of submitting fraudulent expense forms, aiming to get union reimbursement for expenditures he claimed were connected to leadership and training conferences between 2014 and 2018. Specifically, the new information alleges Pearson lied about an expense of nearly $20,000, saying it was for meals related to UAW business...

